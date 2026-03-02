JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of United Parks & Resorts worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRKS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $252,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,569.20. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRKS opened at $34.80 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.87 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

