HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF $EIS

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $118.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

