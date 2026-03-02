JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 99,658 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.89% of Walker & Dunlop worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 758.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walker & Dunlop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Walker & Dunlop outlines $3.50–$4.00 EPS guidance

Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes shares are falling on the results; the stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its one‑year low, which can amplify downside while investors reassess valuation and the timing of asset sales. Why Walker & Dunlop Shares Are Falling Today

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $340.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 4.56%.Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.41%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

