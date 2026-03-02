JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 181,733 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Main Street Capital worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Main Street Capital by 147.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 367,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 163,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Main Street Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Main Street reported Q4 EPS of $1.09 (above Street estimates of roughly $1.05–$1.06) and revenue that topped expectations, with management publishing the formal results and slides. Read More.

Q4 results beat estimates — Main Street reported Q4 EPS of $1.09 (above Street estimates of roughly $1.05–$1.06) and revenue that topped expectations, with management publishing the formal results and slides. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio value and NAV support — Coverage notes an increase in portfolio value and a healthy reported NAV ($33.33/share) and distributable net investment income metrics, which underpin dividend coverage and long‑term cash generation. Read More.

Portfolio value and NAV support — Coverage notes an increase in portfolio value and a healthy reported NAV ($33.33/share) and distributable net investment income metrics, which underpin dividend coverage and long‑term cash generation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and supplementary materials available — The company hosted a conference call and released slides/transcript; investors can review management commentary for details on expense drivers and portfolio marks. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and supplementary materials available — The company hosted a conference call and released slides/transcript; investors can review management commentary for details on expense drivers and portfolio marks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising operating/other expenses year-over-year weighed on sentiment — Analysts and headlines highlighted higher expenses y/y despite the revenue/EPS beat; that was cited as the main near-term reason shares softened. Read More.

Rising operating/other expenses year-over-year weighed on sentiment — Analysts and headlines highlighted higher expenses y/y despite the revenue/EPS beat; that was cited as the main near-term reason shares softened. Read More. Negative Sentiment: BDC-sector pressure and cautious investor sentiment — Coverage flagged continued pressure across the business development company (BDC) group, which can amplify stock downside even after beats if investors worry about credit, fee, or expense trends. Read More.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 2.3%

MAIN opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.11% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.