JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 62,996 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Belden worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 625,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,478,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,804,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 331,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.17. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,280. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,690. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Belden from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Belden

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

See Also

