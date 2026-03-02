American States Water Company $AWR Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of American States Water worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 23.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American States Water by 768.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American States Water by 2,606.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. American States Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.82%. Analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

