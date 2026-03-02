Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,251,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 853,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Ryder System stock opened at $221.18 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.
Insider Activity at Ryder System
In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,172.64. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.