JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Grifols worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Grifols by 39.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.30 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GRFS opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Grifols, Inc (NASDAQ: GRFS) is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

