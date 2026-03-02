JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of TTM Technologies worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,310,000 after buying an additional 756,702 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,824,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,914,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

TTMI stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,350 shares of company stock worth $8,193,306. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.