JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 116,091 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Materion worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Materion by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $50,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $628,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.48. This represents a 31.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total transaction of $1,925,783.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,350,385.68. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,997 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $162.47 on Monday. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

