Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF $FINT Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 42.68% of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 585.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 443,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FINT opened at $35.39 on Monday. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

About Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF

The Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (FINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to mid- to large-cap international companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FINT was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

