JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,580,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,348,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,964,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,097.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 340,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 293,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

