JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HEQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 76.92% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF was formed on 2025 and is domiciled in the United States.

