JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc $NWG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,913,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,531,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,069,000 after buying an additional 4,355,850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 738,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 667,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,881,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,917,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.8%

NatWest Group stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. This represents a yield of 743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.