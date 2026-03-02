JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Brink’s worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Results Release

Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Acquisition Release

The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Valuation Piece

Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. M&A Investigation (PR Newswire) Halper Sadeh Inquiry

Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. GAAP vs. Adjusted Note

Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic rationale, the market reaction to the large cash-and-stock deal (and potential near‑term dilution or higher leverage) has pressured the stock; coverage showing significant intraday selling reflects deal- and legal‑risk concerns. Market Reaction

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.09. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

