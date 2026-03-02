JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 69,382 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 28,371.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 255,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,038.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 182,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FELC stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

