JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.11 Million Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 600.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCMB opened at $26.19 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

