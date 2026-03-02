JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 58,350 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Amer Sports worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Nomura set a $39.80 price target on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

