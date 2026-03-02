Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTE

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 575,638 shares in the company, valued at C$2,590,371. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Chad Lundberg bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,323,012.36. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.97. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.