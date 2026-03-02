Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $631.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $75.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,533,000 after buying an additional 392,039 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.