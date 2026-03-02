Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 939 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 1,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of YFFI opened at $10.29 on Monday. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

About Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF

The Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (YFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking current income by broadly investing in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The fund selects securities perceived to offer attractive cash flow and yield. YFFI was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

