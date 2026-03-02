Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 939 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 1,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of YFFI opened at $10.29 on Monday. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
About Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF
