Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EIG Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,894,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,334,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,463,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diversified Energy this week:

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.