JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,531 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 29th total of 8,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $137.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $101.63 and a one year high of $137.09. The company has a market cap of $424.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

