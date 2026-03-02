Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,916 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 7,606 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KBWP opened at $126.44 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 32,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.