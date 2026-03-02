Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,916 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 7,606 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
KBWP opened at $126.44 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
