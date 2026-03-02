Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.2333.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B vs. consensus ~$2.4B, signaling materially higher top‑line expectations for next year. Read More.

Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B vs. consensus ~$2.4B, signaling materially higher top‑line expectations for next year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue jumped ~45% year‑over‑year and topped estimates, showing continued membership monetization and premium growth. Read More.

Q4 revenue jumped ~45% year‑over‑year and topped estimates, showing continued membership monetization and premium growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record membership, expects ~46% membership growth and reiterated a path to first full‑year GAAP profitability in 2026 — a key multi‑quarter catalyst if achieved. Read More.

Management highlighted record membership, expects ~46% membership growth and reiterated a path to first full‑year GAAP profitability in 2026 — a key multi‑quarter catalyst if achieved. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings press release, slide deck and full call transcript for investors to evaluate cohort and margin details. Read More.

Company released the earnings press release, slide deck and full call transcript for investors to evaluate cohort and margin details. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported is uninformative (zeros/NaN in the release), so it provides no clear signal about current bearish positioning.

Short‑interest data reported is uninformative (zeros/NaN in the release), so it provides no clear signal about current bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS was a ($0.10) loss, missing the consensus of ($0.05), which pressured sentiment despite the revenue beat. Read More.

Q4 EPS was a ($0.10) loss, missing the consensus of ($0.05), which pressured sentiment despite the revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain negative (net margin and ROE); sell‑side still models a negative FY EPS, so market will watch whether raised revenue guidance converts to margin improvement. Read More.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Clover Health Investments this week:

Shares of CLOV opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.15. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $487.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.06 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,485,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,192,000 after buying an additional 425,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 95.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,320,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 368,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,690,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 419,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.