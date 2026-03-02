SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.1250.

Get SURO Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSSS

SURO Capital Stock Down 3.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SSSS opened at $9.38 on Monday. SURO Capital has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SURO Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 2,587.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About SURO Capital

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.