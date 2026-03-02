Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Galp Energia SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

