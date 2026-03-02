Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 1,156.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

