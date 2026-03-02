Head to Head Survey: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) & Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares F5 and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 22.45% 22.08% 12.47% Getty Images -9.60% -11.38% -2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of F5 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

F5 has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F5 and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 2 6 5 0 2.23 Getty Images 1 3 1 0 2.00

F5 presently has a consensus price target of $309.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Getty Images has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 383.18%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than F5.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F5 and Getty Images”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 $3.09 billion 4.97 $692.38 million $12.09 22.44 Getty Images $939.29 million 0.35 $39.53 million ($0.22) -3.56

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F5, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F5 beats Getty Images on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

