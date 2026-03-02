Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.
Several brokerages have commented on ELDN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for diseases characterized by smooth muscle dysfunction. The company leverages a proprietary ion-channel modulation platform to identify and optimize small-molecule compounds that can either restore or inhibit smooth muscle activity, with the goal of addressing gastrointestinal, hepatic and cardiovascular disorders.
Eledon’s pipeline comprises several preclinical and early-phase clinical programs targeting high-unmet-need indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.