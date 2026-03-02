Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

