Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 143,203 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 29th total of 182,683 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.76 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Land Securities Group plc, commonly known as Landsec, is a leading UK-based real estate investment trust focused on commercial property development, investment and management. The company’s portfolio spans retail destinations, office buildings, leisure complexes and mixed-use urban schemes. Landsec leverages its in-house expertise in asset management, leasing and property operations to optimize occupancy and enhance the customer experience across its holdings.

Landsec’s core activities include the development of purpose-built office spaces designed to meet evolving tenant requirements, the repositioning of underperforming retail assets and the creation of destination leisure and entertainment districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.