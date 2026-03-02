LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.1250.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

