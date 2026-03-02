iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT is Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

