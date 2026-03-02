Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 25,712 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 13.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,068,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day moving average of $259.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

