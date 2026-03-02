Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $71.35 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 376,247 shares of company stock worth $38,910,898 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Charles Schwab

High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. SCHW Outperforming Analysis

Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. AI Panic Hits Wall Street

MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. Neutral Sentiment: Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Schwab Moves to 425 Market

Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Sale Filing

Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Retail caution: Schwab’s own commentary and CNBC coverage note a decline in bullishness among retail traders and fading AI optimism — weaker retail activity or sentiment can pressure trading volumes and sentiment-sensitive names. Retail Traders Grow More Cautious

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

SCHW opened at $95.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

