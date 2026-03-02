Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,304,824,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $857.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $924.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

