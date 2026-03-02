Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,726,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 912,970 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,569,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.