Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Conservative Values ETF $ACVF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Conservative Values ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Down 0.2%

ACVF opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

American Conservative Values ETF Cuts Dividend

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.