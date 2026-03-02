Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF $FSEC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

