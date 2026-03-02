Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.56% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 161,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQL opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors. FLQL was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

