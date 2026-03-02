HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,127 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 65.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Assurant by 360.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several near‑term and medium‑term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026 to $5.36 from $5.12, Q1 2027 to $4.98 from $4.86, Q2 2027 to $5.60 from $5.52, and modest raises for Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026). These upward tweaks imply better near‑term operating visibility and helped offset some weaker calls. Zacks estimate upgrades

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection ($24.21) — useful for longer‑term modeling but unlikely to move the stock materially today compared with the nearer‑term estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Zacks cut several later‑quarter and FY2027 forecasts (Q4 2026 to $5.75 from $5.93, Q4 2027 to $5.91 from $6.47, and FY2027 to $22.49 from $22.81), which signals some expected softness in back‑half results and caps upside. These downward revisions are a headwind for multiple‑quarter guidance expectations. Zacks estimate cuts

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

AIZ stock opened at $229.75 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $246.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

