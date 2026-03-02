HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $94.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $95.47.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.