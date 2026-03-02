JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.60% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BIDD opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.