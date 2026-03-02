JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 252,582 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Ryan Specialty worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

