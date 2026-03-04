MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 22.2%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.