MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.82.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

