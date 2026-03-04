MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

Shares of MDB opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

