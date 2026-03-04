Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,662,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

