Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

